Fauci: Gov’t May Have to FORCE Unvaxxed To Get Jab, ‘Even if It’s Unpopular’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has declared that Americans will soon need to be forced to take Big Pharma’s shots, even if it is deemed unAmerican to do so.

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Fauci said:

“I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good.”

Fauci: "I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they're not gonna do that, sometimes you've got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…" pic.twitter.com/yxbOw9cwKw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2021

Last year, Fauci dismissed the idea of mandatory vaccines and declared that the government “would never mandate” them “for any element of the general public.”

VIDEO: Mandatory Vaccine. – Dr. Fauci once said, 'mandatory' vaccine injections are not necessary and will not happen. pic.twitter.com/PG8PTPJouj — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) July 5, 2021

“I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health,” Fauci said in an interview at the time.

Anthony Fauci, July 2020: “I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health” pic.twitter.com/iHHr2TwIUj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2021

On Wednesday, Fauci warned CNN that changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include more than three shots is going to be a matter of “when, not if.”

Fauci says on CNN that people with two Covid shots will no longer be considered fully vaccinated.



Kate Bolduan: “Is it a matter now of when, not if, the definition of fully vaccinated changes?”



Fauci: “Yes … it’s going to be a matter of when, not if.” pic.twitter.com/XLYz1QQBrg — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 8, 2021

He also called on Americans to enforce vaccine passports against their own family members over the festive period: