Fauci: Gov’t May Have to FORCE Unvaxxed To Get Jab, ‘Even if It’s Unpopular’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has declared that Americans will soon need to be forced to take Big Pharma’s shots, even if it is deemed unAmerican to do so.
In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Fauci said:
“I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good.”
Last year, Fauci dismissed the idea of mandatory vaccines and declared that the government “would never mandate” them “for any element of the general public.”
“I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health,” Fauci said in an interview at the time.
On Wednesday, Fauci warned CNN that changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include more than three shots is going to be a matter of “when, not if.”
He also called on Americans to enforce vaccine passports against their own family members over the festive period:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
