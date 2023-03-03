Fauci Gave Virologist $2M After Pressuring Him to Stay Quiet About COVID Lab Leak Theory

In January 2020, when COVID was beginning to emerge, Kristian Andersen, a virologist from the San Diego-based Scripps Research Institute, studied the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 and announced that the virus showed all the hallmarks of being man-made. However, he was silenced.

Along with three colleagues, Andersen studied to genome sequence in a lab and told the media that the establishment narrative about bats and wet markets was almost certainly false.

“Eddie, Bob, Mike and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,” Andersen wrote in an email.

Dr. Kristian G. Andersen, a professor and director of infectious disease genomics at the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, is a highly respected virologist who has made significant contributions to the field of infectious disease research, including the study of the origins and evolution of viruses, as well as the development of vaccines and therapeutics for viral diseases.

However, the situation changed after a conference call with Fauci, however all the details of the conversation which took place are unknown. Additionally, an email from Fauci’s then-boss, Dr. Francis Collins, warned about the danger of promoting the lab leak theory, as it could result in the spread of conspiracy theories and harm science and international cooperation. As a result of these factors, Andersen changed his stance, or at least his public position.

Andersen dismissed the theory that the novel coronavirus originated from a bat virus lab as one of many “crackpot theories” about the virus’s origin. In March of that year, he co-authored a paper in the journal Nature Medicine that stated COVID-19 was not created in a laboratory or intentionally manipulated.

According to author Andrew Huff, a few months after the paper’s publication, Andersen timely received a research grant of $1.88 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which was under the supervision of Dr. Francis Collins at the time.

Fauci was the director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the 27 institutes and centers of the NIH, at the time which was responsible for sending the $1.88 million grant.

After emails were leaked, Andersen backtracked and claimed, “As I have said many times, we seriously considered a lab leak a possibility,” he tweeted. “However, significant new data, extensive analyses and many discussions led to the conclusions in our paper.”

Then Senator Rand Paul is demanded answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Senator Paul claimed that the research may have played a role in the origin of COVID-19 and questions Dr. Fauci’s previous statements on the matter. The National Institutes of Health suspended funding for gain-of-function research and that the Biden administration had ordered a review of the origins of the virus.

The document is a letter from Senator Ron Johnson to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic read: “SARS-COV2 was created in the lab in Wuhan, China.”

In the letter, Senator Johnson argues that the government’s response to the pandemic has been overly politicized and that certain treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have been unfairly dismissed.

He also suggests that the origin of the virus should be further investigated and that certain public health measures, such as lockdowns and mask mandates, have been ineffective and harmful to the economy.

Back in 2020, many so-called “conspiracy theorists” questioned the mainstream media narrative and presented evidence the virus may have leaked from the Wuhan lab, however the theory was shut down by fact checkers on social media and branded “racist.”