Fauci: Definition Of Fully Jabbed Should Change To Include Having A 3rd Shot

The President’s chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci says that he believes the definition of being ‘fully vaccinated’ against covid could soon change to include booster shots.

Fauci also warned that the vaccines’ waning immunity combined with the highly transmissible delta variant will make for a “double whammy” this winter that will impact “even the vaccinated people.”

However he said that he is hopeful that U.S. regulators will soon authorize booster jabs for the entire population.

‘I believe it’s extremely important for people to get boosters, and I am hoping very soon we will see a situation where there won’t be any confusion about who should and should not get boosters,’ he told Axios.

The Mail Online reports: Currently, any American who has received both shots of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is considered fully vaccinated.

But Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this may need to change to include extra doses.

‘In my opinion, boosters are ultimately going to become a part of the standard regimen and not just a bonus,’ he told Axios on Tuesday.

It comes as sources told the news organization that the Biden administration is set to announce plans to expand booster shots to all adults in the U.S as early as this week.

In August, boosters were approved for immunocompromised Americans who had received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after data showed this group was less likely to develop high antibody levels after two doses.

Shortly after, the White House announced booster shots would become available for all Americans starting on September 20 due to data suggesting waning efficacy of the initial shots.

But many scientists, including senior officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), disagreed and argued that the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe illness and death.

This led to boosters of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines only being authorized for those aged 65 and older or at high risk due to their jobs or underlying conditions six months later, and Johnson & Johnson shots approved for all adults more than two months later.

The FDA is now expected to authorize Pfizer’s booster for all adults aged 18 and older as early as Thursday, sources told The New York Times.