Fauci Claims He Had “Nothing To Do With” The Closing Of Schools During Lockdown

Dr Fauci is attempting to rewrite history, this time by claiming that the closing of schools during the pandemic was “nothing to do with” him.
Maybe the President’s chief medical advisor has an extremley short memory or maybe he doesn’t realise that his words are all recorded…..or perhaps he just thinks we’re all stupid.
Fauci made his comments during an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday when host Jon Karl asked him “Was it a mistake… to see schools closed as long as they were?”
Summit News reports: Not only did Fauci refuse to take any blame for school closures, he claimed that he actively pushed for schools to stay open.
“I don’t want to use the word mistake, Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you’re asking me the question on,” Fauci asserted, adding “I would say that what we should realize and have realized – that there will be deleterious collateral consequences when you do something like that.”
“You shouldn’t discount that it does afflict children, so it isn’t without consequences,” he continued, further claiming “If you go back – and I ask anybody to go back – over the number of times I’ve said ‘we gotta everything we can to keep the schools open,’ no one plays that clip,” Fauci said.
“They always come back and say, ‘Fauci was responsible for closing schools. I had nothing to do [with it],” he continued, proclaiming that he wasn’t the head of the school board.
Watch:
Did he really say the schools should remain open? No one recalls that because it didn’t happen. When he did mention the possibility of re-opening schools, it was always couched in calls for masking, social distancing and vaccinating kids.
