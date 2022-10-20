Fauci Claims He Had “Nothing To Do With” The Closing Of Schools During Lockdown

Dr Fauci is attempting to rewrite history, this time by claiming that the closing of schools during the pandemic was “nothing to do with” him.

Maybe the President’s chief medical advisor has an extremley short memory or maybe he doesn’t realise that his words are all recorded…..or perhaps he just thinks we’re all stupid.

Fauci made his comments during an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday when host Jon Karl asked him “Was it a mistake… to see schools closed as long as they were?”

Summit News reports: Not only did Fauci refuse to take any blame for school closures, he claimed that he actively pushed for schools to stay open.

“I don’t want to use the word mistake, Jon, because if I do, it gets taken out of the context that you’re asking me the question on,” Fauci asserted, adding “I would say that what we should realize and have realized – that there will be deleterious collateral consequences when you do something like that.”

“You shouldn’t discount that it does afflict children, so it isn’t without consequences,” he continued, further claiming “If you go back – and I ask anybody to go back – over the number of times I’ve said ‘we gotta everything we can to keep the schools open,’ no one plays that clip,” Fauci said.

“They always come back and say, ‘Fauci was responsible for closing schools. I had nothing to do [with it],” he continued, proclaiming that he wasn’t the head of the school board.

Watch:

KARL: “Was it a mistake… to see schools closed as long as they were?”



FAUCI: “I had nothing to do with it!”



Does the glorified gnome really think people don’t have the ability to research exactly what he’s been saying for nearly 3 years?pic.twitter.com/FlBPkL5Q2U — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 16, 2022

Did he really say the schools should remain open? No one recalls that because it didn’t happen. When he did mention the possibility of re-opening schools, it was always couched in calls for masking, social distancing and vaccinating kids.

Unbelievable! Does Fauci NOT know that the Internet lives forever? HERE are the receipts:



Fauci: "I didn't shut anything down…"

Oh really? Roll tape! pic.twitter.com/73L2pDpABS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 23, 2022

March 6, 2020:



Fauci: "If we get community-based cases throughout various parts of the country, you use that information to make the decision if they’re going to do what you said, which is to do the social distancing — that includes teleworking, closing schools, etc." pic.twitter.com/Y7MP7RLv4B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

April 7, 2020: Defending closing schools and summer camps, Fauci says he is "optimistic" schools can open again in the fall pic.twitter.com/Kq65721zxR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

July 21, 2020:



Fauci says we should "try" to re-open schools next fall, but still couches it in the conditional of having to first and foremost protect kids pic.twitter.com/mOQFZsjKzs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

November 29, 2020:



After schools failed to re-open in the fall, Fauci changes course and says "close the bars and keep the schools open" pic.twitter.com/MhrznV0V94 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

February 14, 2021:



Fauci updates his talking points again, this time aligning w/ the Biden Admin on waiting to reopen until Congress passed a big teachers union slush fund (the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan) pic.twitter.com/XGa96IA0Tl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022

March 4, 2021:



Fauci: To re-open schools, Congress should pass funding for new "ventilation systems" and other "resources" pic.twitter.com/3DI8Z9JcZX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2022