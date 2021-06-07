Fauci Caught Conspiring With Top Officials To Disqualify Hydroxychloroquine as a COVID Treatment

Dr. Tony Fauci conspired with top U.S. officials to disquality hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for people infected with COVID-19, newly released emails show. The c19hcq.com website tracks all of the international studies on hydroxychloroquine and its effects on treatment coronavirus patients. Thegatewaypundit.com reports: There is now a new study and the results are SHOCKING! HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 245 studies

HCQ is not effective when used very late with high dosages over a long period (RECOVERY/SOLIDARITY), effectiveness improves with earlier usage and improved dosing. But early treatment consistently shows positive effects. That’s the science.

TGP contributor Larry Johnson touched on this on Wednesday night and took excerpts from Headline USA‘s reports on Dr. Fauci’s emails regarding hydroxychloroquine.

But the e-mails also showed that Fauci was more in the loop than he let on concerning some of the Trump administration’s proposed treatment solutions. He notoriously second-guessed then-President Donald Trump during a press conference statement about the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine. Fauci refuted President Trump in a White House press conference on March 25:

Although Fauci seemed taken aback and insisted that the “anecdotal” claims had yet to be conclusively studied, a month earlier he had been looped into an email to Pence on Feb. 29 in which a pair of Oklahoma physicians extensively discussed their research on it. Fauci also responded to a Feb. 24 inquiry that noted that China had been reporting about its clinical studies with the drug. “Is there any indication/data to substantiate this claim from China (attached publication) that chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine can decrease COVID-19 infections and lung disease?” wrote Maryland pharmacologist Philip Gatti. Fauci’s passive reply echoed what he would later convey on the national stage. “There are no data in this brief report and so I have no way of evaluating their claim,” he wrote dismissively. “There are a lot of these types of claims going around,” he continued. “I would love to see their data.”

Then in May Dr. Fauci told CNN that hydroxychloroquine was actually “dangerous” and ineffective.

Dr. Fauci told CNN hydroxychloroquine was actually dangerous when used as a prophylactic against coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine had been used safely for 65 years in millions of patients. And so the message was crafted that the drug is safe for its other uses, but dangerous when used for Covid-19.

This statement made headlines throughout the fake new media and it was a complete lie.

After Fauci’s statements on hydroxychloroquine, the tech giants began censoring any mention of the drug. The media mocked President Trump and anyone who suggested the drug was safe and effective. Doctors treating coronavirus patients were suspended from their social media accounts.

And hundreds of thousands of people died.

It was all based on a lie perpetrated by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Now there is more information that it was not just Fauci but all of the top US medical leaders who were in on the hydroxychloroquine lie.

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, broke this story in The Defender. According to Dr. Nass, the top health officials were all in on the conspiracy against hydroxychloroquine.

Fauci runs the NIAID, Collins is the NIH director (nominally Fauci’s boss) and Farrar is director of the Wellcome Trust. Farrar also signed the Lancet letter. And he is chair of the WHO’s R&D Blueprint Scientific Advisory Group, which put him in the driver’s seat of the WHO’s Solidarity trial, in which 1,000 unwitting subjects were overdosed with hydroxychloroquine in order to sink the use of that drug for COVID. Farrar had worked in Vietnam, where there was lots of malaria, and he had also been involved with SARS-1 there. He additionally was central in setting up the UK Recovery trial, where 1,600 subjects were overdosed with hydroxychloroquine. Even if Farrar didn’t have some idea of the proper dose of chloroquine drugs from his experience in Vietnam, he, Fauci and Collins would have learned about such overdoses after Brazil told the world about how they mistakenly overdosed patients in a trial of chloroquine for COVID. The revelation was made in an article published in the JAMA in mid-April 2020. Thirty-nine percent of the subjects in Brazil who were given high doses of chloroquine died, average age 50. Yet the Solidarity and Recovery hydroxychloroquine trials continued into June, stopping only after their extreme doses were exposed. Fauci made sure to control the treatment guidelines for COVID that came out of the NIAID, advising against both chloroquine drugs and ivermectin. Fauci’s NIAID also cancelled the first large-scale trial of hydroxychloroquine treatment in early disease, after only 20 of the expected 2,000 subjects were enrolled. What does all this mean? There was a conspiracy between the five authors of the Nature paper and the heads of the NIH, NIAID and Wellcome Trust to cover up the lab origin of COVID. There was a conspiracy involving Daszac, Fauci and others to push the natural origin theory. (See other emails in the recent drop.) There was a conspiracy involving Daszac to write the Lancet letter and hide its provenance, to push the natural origin theory and paint any other ideas as conspiracy theory. Collin’s blog post is another piece of this story. Farrar was intimately involved in both large hydroxychloroquine overdose trials, in which about 500 subjects total died. Farrar, Fauci and Collins withheld research funds that could have supported quality trials of the use of chloroquine drugs and ivermectin and other repurposed drugs that might have turned around the pandemic. Are the four individuals named here — Fauci, Daszak, Collins and Farrar — intimately involved in the creation of the pandemic, as well as the prolongation and improper treatments used during the pandemic?

