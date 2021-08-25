Fauci Calls For Vaccine Mandates: “The Time Has Come. Enough Is Enough”

After the FDA fully approved the Pfizer covid vaccine on Monday, Dr Fauci immediately started calling for nationwide vaccine mandates.

The president’s chief medical advisor said the new aim is to get the pandemic under control by spring, but that it will depend on the unvaccinated changing course and getting the jab.

Using his favorite propaganda platform CNN Fauci declared: “We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.”

“There was some poll that showed about 30% of people who are not anti-vax, they were just waiting to get what they felt was the real final stamp of approval, which we just got today with the Pfizer product” he said

Summit news reports: He continued, “And those 30% are saying when that occurs, they will feel very, very comfortable about getting vaccinated. So right away, you’re talking about 30%. I hope they come through with what the survey said.”

Fauci added “They’re going to give a lot of incentive and backing for a lot of institutions and organizations and places of employment to mandate, and that could be colleges, university, the military, organizations that employ a lot of people, some of the big corporations are going to say if you want to work for us in person, you’ve got to be there and get vaccinated.”

Fauci then dismissed freedom as an after thought, noting “I know I respect people’s freedom, but when you’re talking about a public health crisis that we’ve been going through for well over a year and a half, the time has come. Enough is enough. We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.”

“If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things.” Fauci further proclaimed.

Watch: