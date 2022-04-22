Fauci Believes That The CDC Should Be Above The Authority Of The Courts

Dr Anthony Fauci believed that the CDC and scientific ‘experts’ like himself should be above the jusrisdiction of the courts.

Appearing on the soon to be trashed CNN+ Fauci suggested that a federal judge who struck down the mask mandate, should not have the authority to do so. He described the move as “unlawful ”and “disturbing”.

The presidents chief medical adviser said: “The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations. Far more than a judge with no experience in public health”

Summit News reports: On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the mask mandate “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.”

Fauci declared that he “was both surprised and disappointed,” adding that “those types of things really are the purview of the CDC. This is a public health issue.”

“For a court to come in and interfere in that, is really unfortunate. It’s unfortunate because it’s against public health principles,” Fauci claimed.

“If you look at the rationale for that, it really is not particularly firm, and we are concerned about that, about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally a public health decision,” Fauci asserted, decreeing that “This is a CDC issue, should not have been a court issue.”

He also claimed it would have been “perfectly logical” for the CDC to continue to extend the mask mandate indefinitely.

And that again highlights why unelected bureaucrats like Fauci shouldn’t be elevated to positions of authority.