Fauci Believes It’s ‘Entirely Conceivable’ A 4th Booster Jab Will Be Needed

The Presidents chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is still harping on about the need for more covid vaccines.

During ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Fauci claimed that it was “entirely conceivable” that a fourth booster vaccine would be needed again by all Americans who wish to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

“We may need to boost again. That’s entirely conceivable,” he said, adding that “Before we make that decision about yet again another boost, we want to determine clearly what the durability of protection is of that regular boost.”

The days before Fauci’s comments, CDC director Rochelle Walensky announced an update to the definition of “fully vaccinated”.

She said: “What we are really working to do is pivot the language to make sure that everybody is as up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines and they personally could be based on when they got their last vaccine”