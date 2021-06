Jill Biden and Dr. Tony Fauci were left reeling after huge crowds booed loudly and chanted “fire Fauci” during a trip to Harlem, New York on Sunday.

The New Yorkers screamed at the pair as the car arrived: “Fauci you got your talking points from the CCP.”

They also chanted in unison: “Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci. Fire Fauci.”

Both Fauci and Biden were NOT happy with this.

WATCH: