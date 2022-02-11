Father Plagued With Guilt After 10-Yr-Old Son Collapses With Heart Issues 2 Weeks After Jab

A father from Ireland says he feels guilty for getting his 10-year-old son vaccinated after the boy reportedly suffered a near fatal heart issue while playing at school.

In a solemn TikTok video, Sean Eile describes how his son was given a Covid-19 vaccine on January 15 which he now believes was a terrible mistake.

“Everyone in the house is vaccinated. I got my youngest son vaccinated on the 15th of January, and two weeks later, on the 31 of January, he was playing in school, and he had a… well I’ll show you,” Elie says holding up a printout of an EKG showing an extremely fast heart rate.

“He basically died,” Eile continued, adding, “The ambulance was able to [resuscitate] him.”

The man says the boy does not have any pre-existing conditions and his entire family have never suffered any heart issues in the past. However, according to doctors, the vaccination is not to blame and they are refusing to acknowledge any possible link.

“We’ve been told, ‘No, it’s nothing to do with the vaccine…because it only happened once.’ I don’t know,” Eile said, before adding he feels “proper guilty” about getting the boy vaccinated.

“The fact that the consultant in the hospital denied any link, so that it won’t be recorded as associated with the vaccine – that’s not good,” the dad says.