Father of ISIS Bride Sues Trump for Banning His Terrorist Daughter from USA

The father of ISIS bride Hoda Muthana has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for refusing to let his terrorist daughter back into the country.

The Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America filed the suit on behalf of Ahmed Ali Muthana on Thursday.

“Muthana’s suit asks the U.S. government to recognize Hoda’s citizenship and make good faith efforts to return her and the son, to whom she gave birth while in Syria, to the United States,” Fox 10 reports.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Appearing on Fox Business, Pompeo said “this is a woman who has inflicted enormous risk on American soldiers and American citizens. She’s a terrorist.”

The Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America released a statement following the lawsuit in which they acknowledge that she will likely be charged with providing material support of terrorism if she returns.

“Ms. Muthana has publicly acknowledged her actions and accepted full responsibility for those actions. In Ms. Muthana’s words, she recognizes that she has ‘ruined’ her own life, but she does not want to ruin the life of her young child,” the statement said.

Muthana’s child was not born in the United States.

When asked during her ABC interview if she would be open to jail time for joining the terrorist organization, the ISIS bride said she would be willing to go to “therapy lessons,” she added, “Jail time, I don’t know if that has an effect on people.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is also supporting her and providing her with a pro bono attorney.

The mainstream media has been attempting to paint a “heartbreaking” and sympathetic portrait of Muthana, despite the fact that the 24-year-old married four ISIS fighters in Syria. Muthana also infamously used social media to call for Americans to join the fight with ISIS.

“Soooo many Aussies and Brits here, but where are the Americans, wake up u cowards,” she posted on social media in January 2015.

Muthana also called for more American blood to be spilled. On March 2015, she tweeted: “Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them.”