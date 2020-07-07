Father of 8-Yr-Old Killed By Protesters: ‘You Say Black Lives Matter? You Just Killed Your Own’

The father of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed by “protesters” has called them out on their criminality and hypocrisy, saying “They say black lives matter” and yet “You killed one of your own this time. You killed a child.”

Violent criminals involved in the ongoing protests shot and killed an 8-year-old African-American girl in Atlanta after the driver of the vehicle refused to stop at one of their illegal roadblocks.

CNN reports that 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed during an exchange of gunfire Saturday night while riding with her mother, Charmaine Turner, who had a friend driving.

“The driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. Someone in the group opened fire on the vehicle,” and Turner was shot.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred “near Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12.”

The father, Secoriya Williamson, stood and spoke at the press conference and pointed the finger of blame squarely at Black Lives Matter, while the young girl’s mother sat next to him.

11 Alive News reporter Natasha Lance posted a video of Williamson speaking: “They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own. You killed your own this time. Just because of a barrier? They killed my baby because she crossed a barrier and made a u-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

MadWorld report: Turner’s mom then spoke at the press conference, where she pleaded for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for killing her little girl.

She said, “Help me, help my baby, she was only 8-years old.”

The mother said, “Right now, it’s 6:30, she would have been on Tick-Tock dance [on] her phone. [Would have] just got finished eating.”

Turner’s mother went on to say she understands the tension over racial matters, but she added, “We ain’t got nothing to do with that. We innocent. We didn’t mean harm. My baby didn’t mean harm.”

The Associated Press reported that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the individuals believed to have fired the rounds that struck Turner.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging witnesses to come forward and help law enforcement find those responsible for the child’s death.

