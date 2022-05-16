Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on Saturday that bans opposition parties and allows his regime to seize their property.
The law prohibits opposition parties from operating in Ukraine.
The news was first reported by UKRinform:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 7172-1 on the introduction of amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding a ban on the activity of political parties.
That’s according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.
The legislation expands the list of grounds for banning a political party through the courts. Relevant grounds are justifying, recognizing as lawful or denying armed aggression against Ukraine, including by presenting armed aggression of the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus against Ukraine as an internal conflict, civil conflict, or civil war.
It is expected that if a party is banned by the court, its property, funds and other assets become the property of the state.