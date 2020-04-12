Fascist Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer BANS Stores From Selling Vegetable Seeds

Far-left Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared fruit and vegetables seeds to be “non-essential” amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

In addition to strict social distancing measures and limiting the number of people in the stores that were allowed to remain open – Whitmer’s April 9 order also explicitly listed which items were deemed ‘non-essential’:

Close areas of the store—by cordoning them off, placing signs in aisles, posting prominent signs, removing goods from shelves, or other appropriate means—that are dedicated to the following classes of goods:

Carpet or flooring.

Furniture.

Garden centers and plant nurseries.

Paint.

.@GovWhitmer has banned us from growing our own food. This is fucking insane. pic.twitter.com/qOGMsBBVXJ — Whatevs II (@joesichspach) April 10, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In late March Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks have are widely used by doctors the world over to treat the Coronavirus.

Democrat lawmaker Karen Whitsett said she had to beg for hydroxychloroquine that saved her life because her tyrannical governor limiting access to the drug with an executive order!

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

The far-left governor also banned travel between homes for Michigan residents!

So kids can no longer play at their friends’ house.

Families cannot travel for Easter.

This tyrant is in the running to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick!