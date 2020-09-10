Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly slammed President Trump’s border wall, but she is getting her very own border erected around her residence, according to a report by Detroit News.
The eight-foot-high fence is part of a whopping $1.1 million security program for Gov. Whitmer’s state-owned residence in Lansing, Michigan.
Whitmer has been a staunch critic against a wall being build on America’s southern border:
The Detroit newspaper reports:
The cost for the “current maintenance” at the Lansing residence, which was recommended by the Michigan State Police and the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget, is about $1.1 million, Brown said. It’s being paid for with funds from the executive office budget, she added.
It’s unclear how much is being spent on the perimeter fencing that’s being installed.
In recent weeks, crews have been working to build what appears to be an eight-foot-tall fence around the governor’s residence property. Last week, a sign on the site where crews were on the job warned, “Danger. High voltage. Unauthorized persons keep out.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Adam Schiff Slithers Out of the Shadows – Announces ‘New Whistleblower Complaint’ on Russian Election Meddling - September 10, 2020
- Fascist Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Getting Border Fence Around Her Home - September 10, 2020
- 15 Armed USPIS Agents Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage - September 10, 2020