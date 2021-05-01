Democrat Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, has declared that lockdowns in the state will not end until at least 70% of the states adults agree to be vaccinated.

Freedom is only granted by Whitmer when certain strict vaccine milestones are reached.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The vaccine milestone are reported by Breitbart.com:

55% of Michiganders vaccinated – In-person work will be allowed for all sectors of business.

– In-person work will be allowed for all sectors of business. 60% of Michiganders vaccinated – Indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes will increase to 25%; capacity at exercise facilities and gyms will increase to 50%; and the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted.

– Indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes will increase to 25%; capacity at exercise facilities and gyms will increase to 50%; and the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted. 65% of Michiganders vaccinated – All indoor capacity limit percentages will be lifted, requiring only social distancing between parties. Limits on residential social gatherings will be further relaxed.

– All indoor capacity limit percentages will be lifted, requiring only social distancing between parties. Limits on residential social gatherings will be further relaxed. 70% of Michiganders vaccinated – Gathering and face mask orders will be lifted, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

Naturalnews.com reports: Under this tyrannical, illegal rule, the only way the people of Michigan can see their freedoms restored is to agree to be injected with a dangerous, experimental, gene-altering medical intervention that’s already killing people by the thousands, all across the world.