Fascist German Doctor: Anti-Vaxxers Should Be DENIED Intensive Care

People who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine should be banned from accessing ventilators and intensive care if they become sick with the virus, a top German doctor has said.

“Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination outright, he should, please also always carry a document with the inscription: ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated!’” geneticist Wolfram Henn told Bild on Saturday.

“I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others.”

Henn then declared that reliable “classic” COVID vaccines similar to the seasonal flu shot would soon be rolled out.

“Within months, there will also be coronavirus vaccines of the classic type, such as those that have been proven a billion times over for decades against influenza or hepatitis,” he added.

Henn slammed COVID skeptics, saying decisions should not be left to “lateral thinkers and vaccination opponents.”

“I urgently recommend that these alarmists go to the nearest hospital and present their conspiracy theories to the doctors and nurses who have just come from the overcrowded intensive care unit completely exhausted,” he continued.