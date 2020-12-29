Fascist Australian Gov’t Ban New Year’s Eve Kissing and Hugging

Authorities in Victoria, Australia have banned hugging and kissing on New Year’s Eve in a dracionian attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the fact that there have been zero cases of Coronavirus in two months, State Premier Dan Andrews declared that hugging and kissing should be barred during celebrations.

“Just as Christmas was a little different this year, New Year’s Eve will be too,” the Victorian Government said.

“Take some hand sanitiser with you, don’t share drinks with others and [new year] kisses and hugs should [only] be shared with those in your immediate family.”

Summit.news reports: Quite how authorities expect to enforce such a measure is unfathomable.

Kissing banned on NYE. The elites are just pissing themselves laughing at us now. pic.twitter.com/IFuWL76wsS — Garbage Human (@GarbyJooman3) December 28, 2020

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria for two months, but the New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Melbourne has been cancelled.

As we previously highlighted, Australians were subject to one of the most draconian lockdowns in the developed world.

A pregnant woman was arrested in her own home for promoting a lockdown protest on Facebook while authorities also made home visits to people planning to attend.

A new law would have also given police the power to arrest coronavirus “conspiracy theorists” if it was thought they may commit a crime in the future.