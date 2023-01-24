Farmers Warn Millions of Chickens Have Been Poisoned as Part of Globalist ‘Food Crisis’ Plot

Chicken farmers across America have taken to social media to warn that chicken feed is being intentionally poisoned as part of a globalist plot to manufacture a worldwide famine.

In numerous viral videos, farmers documented their hens’ laying output abruptly stopped sometime last year.

The farmers all unanimously conclude their commercial chicken feed is to blame for their hens’ decreased output.

Infowars.com reports:

Check out videos from farmers below all documenting the same phenomenon, with some naming the brands they suspect to be responsible:

On Facebook, one farmer noted:

“I have called multiple farms that sell chickens and they are telling me that their chickens have stopped laying eggs and therefore they do not have any for sale. I looked into it a little further and apparently they are putting something in the feed to stop them from being able to lay eggs!”

An urban farmer documented his experiment switching feed on TikTok, coming to the conclusion that his feed was the reason his chickens weren’t laying.

Taking the conspiracy one step further, one researcher claimed the feed could be contaminated with the same experimental RNA technology in Covid vaccines, backing up his theory with screenshots of various studies about RNA experimentation in the food supply.

Others pushed back against the claims, saying the egg drama is being blown out of proportion on social media.

The distressing news comes as an egg shortage crisis has hit supermarkets across the US, forcing prices to skyrocket for consumers as manufacturers and the USDA have blamed an avian flu for decimating livestock numbers.