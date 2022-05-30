Far-Left YouTuber Caught Urging His 3 Million Subscribers To ‘Bomb NRA Conference’

Radical left-wing YouTuber Ethan Klein used his platform to tell his 3 million followers that someone should bomb the NRA conference in Texas.

“Saw there was a big protest outside the NRA meeting which was good,” Klein said Friday. “Do we have any insight into what they’re actually talking about there at the NRA meeting that’s today in Texas? Someone should bomb that building.“

Klein hosts the popular far-left H3 Podcast which boasts 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. The National Rifle Association’s convention is held annually in Houston.

The YouTuber’s calls for violence don’t end with his bombing proposal. Klein encouraged his young and impressionable audience of leftists to engage in physical confrontation with NRA supporters and Republicans.

“More people need to be getting loud, more people need to be getting angry, getting in people’s f*cking faces,” he said.

Klein took to Twitter to claim that he doesn’t advocate violence of any kind, claiming that “the 10 sec clip” of him advocating violence was taken out of context.

I want to make it clear that I don’t advocate for violence of any kind. That is obvious to anyone that watched the segment & not just the 10 sec clip that was used to misdirect attention. Republicans are now the party of dead children, and nothing can misdirect away from that. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) May 29, 2022

Post Millennial report: Klein further encouraged violence against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is paralyzed, saying, “I hope that someone puts a stick in his f*cking wheelchair and he tumbles out of his seat…send Abbott down a hill with nobody to hold the back of his wheelchair.”

Klein prefaced his calls for violence by promoting sales of his new shirts which read “END GUN VIOLENCE.”

Klein’s video violates a number of YouTube’s community guideline policies, including hate speech against the disabled, incitement of violence, and harmful or dangerous content policies.

Many YouTubers have been banned or demonetized for much less offensive violations of YouTube’s guidelines, but Klein has been accused of receiving special treatment from YouTube. His account received strikes for violating the platform’s harassment policy in 2021, but he’s received no significant, lasting consequences for his dangerous behavior.

Klein routinely calls for the banning or demonetization of fellow YouTubers. In a video just last month titled “The LaBrant Family Should Be Kicked Off YouTube,” Klein demanded a family channel be removed for posting a pro-life documentary.

The LaBrants run a prominent Christian family channel and encourage traditional family values — something Klein believes is too extreme to be on the same platform he uses to incite violence.

Earlier this year, Klein, who is morbidly obese, was embroiled in controversy for criticizing Joe Rogan’s health choices.