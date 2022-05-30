Far-Left YouTuber Caught Urging His 3 Million Subscribers To ‘Bomb NRA Conference’

Radical left-wing YouTuber Ethan Klein used his platform to tell his 3 million followers that someone should bomb the NRA conference in Texas.
“Saw there was a big protest outside the NRA meeting which was good,” Klein said Friday. “Do we have any insight into what they’re actually talking about there at the NRA meeting that’s today in Texas? Someone should bomb that building.“
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Klein hosts the popular far-left H3 Podcast which boasts 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. The National Rifle Association’s convention is held annually in Houston.
Latest Videos
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
The YouTuber’s calls for violence don’t end with his bombing proposal. Klein encouraged his young and impressionable audience of leftists to engage in physical confrontation with NRA supporters and Republicans.
“More people need to be getting loud, more people need to be getting angry, getting in people’s f*cking faces,” he said.
Klein took to Twitter to claim that he doesn’t advocate violence of any kind, claiming that “the 10 sec clip” of him advocating violence was taken out of context.
Post Millennial report: Klein further encouraged violence against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is paralyzed, saying, “I hope that someone puts a stick in his f*cking wheelchair and he tumbles out of his seat…send Abbott down a hill with nobody to hold the back of his wheelchair.”
Klein prefaced his calls for violence by promoting sales of his new shirts which read “END GUN VIOLENCE.”
Klein’s video violates a number of YouTube’s community guideline policies, including hate speech against the disabled, incitement of violence, and harmful or dangerous content policies.
Many YouTubers have been banned or demonetized for much less offensive violations of YouTube’s guidelines, but Klein has been accused of receiving special treatment from YouTube. His account received strikes for violating the platform’s harassment policy in 2021, but he’s received no significant, lasting consequences for his dangerous behavior.
Klein routinely calls for the banning or demonetization of fellow YouTubers. In a video just last month titled “The LaBrant Family Should Be Kicked Off YouTube,” Klein demanded a family channel be removed for posting a pro-life documentary.
The LaBrants run a prominent Christian family channel and encourage traditional family values — something Klein believes is too extreme to be on the same platform he uses to incite violence.
Earlier this year, Klein, who is morbidly obese, was embroiled in controversy for criticizing Joe Rogan’s health choices.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Media Silent As Good Woman With Gun Stops Active Shooter With AR-15 At Graduation Party - May 30, 2022
- Far-Left YouTuber Caught Urging His 3 Million Subscribers To ‘Bomb NRA Conference’ - May 30, 2022
- ‘Child Mind Control’: US Gov’t Experimented on Thousands of Children at Military Base, Says Filmmaker - May 28, 2022