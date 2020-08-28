Far-Left Thugs Violently Assault Pro-Trump Elderly Couple Near White House

Far-left anarchists surrounding the White House on Thursday night violently assaulted an elderly couple walking on the street nearby.
Protestors stalked and harassed the elderly man and woman – who was wearing a “Trump 2020” t-shirt.
“Get the f**k out!” one left-wing protester shouted through a megaphone at the couple. “Why?” the man can be heard asking in response.
A female protester was filmed running at the elderly man and shoving him. The man continued walking, as protesters continued to push him from behind.
He could be heard saying he was there to watch the RNC fireworks display.
Breitbart reports: Fireworks were planned to be set off later that evening at the National Mall after President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nominee.
Protesters threw water on the man as he walked and then sucker-punched him, knocking him to the ground, according to videos posted by Daily Caller journalist Phillip Nieto and Townhall journalist Julio Rosas. According to Rosas, there was blood on his face.
Protesters gathered to protest Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House’s South Lawn.
Police sirens could be heard in the background of his speech.
Other sirens, potentially from protesters in an attempt to interrupt his speech, could also be heard.
