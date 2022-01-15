Far-Left School Hosts ‘SATAN Club’ for Six Year Olds

Parents in Illinois were left outraged this week after discovering that their children’s school approved an event for kids organized by the Satanic Temple.

The event, titled ‘Satan Club’ held at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline vowed to introduce young children to “a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview.”

Satan club is intended for children from grades 1-5, meaning that Satanists are targeting kids six years old.

Summit.news reports: A flier promoting the event, posted to Facebook by one parent, noted that all involved had been “vetted” by the Satanic Temple and had passed criminal background checks.

It also notes that “the Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a mythical figure representing individual freedom,” and that the club “does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.”

“Hey Kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” the flier states:

An elementary school in Illinois gave out these flyers promoting an after school satan club pic.twitter.com/ieF1wSZYds — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2022

Among other posts prompting their rampant advocacy for abortion and Hailing Satan for 2022, the Satanic Temple is promoting the kids’ clubs:

Does your child’s school need an after-school club as an alternative to the Good News Club or other religious clubs? After School Satan Club (ASSC) is back! https://t.co/meoLJJsYiE #EducatinWithSatan #ASSC #AfterSchoolSatan #TheSatanicTemple pic.twitter.com/8ihCDLlQPM — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) January 8, 2022

"The New Stateman reports on how The Satanic Temple may be abortion-seekers in Texas' last hope.



Article by Charlotte Kilpatrick: https://t.co/8sw50kNSJI

Learn how to get involved: https://t.co/UT3HuwD5GP pic.twitter.com/IXKPC3ssNW — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) January 5, 2022

May Satan be with you, and may you all have a safe and happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/O0pa8ksRMl — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 31, 2021

The Illinois school provided more information, claiming that it was just renting out a space to the organisation:

The school claims they are just renting out their space for this program pic.twitter.com/HjXhJqFpkg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2022

Many expressed anger and disbelief that the school would allow the organisation in.

When you call the left demonic you’re mocked as a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/JXzMdT96rj — John – Free Floridian – Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, these people are fine with Satanists having access to six year old kids:

