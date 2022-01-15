Far-Left School Hosts ‘SATAN Club’ for Six Year Olds

The event, titled ‘Satan Club’ held at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline vowed to introduce young children to “a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview.”
Satan club is intended for children from grades 1-5, meaning that Satanists are targeting kids six years old.
Summit.news reports: A flier promoting the event, posted to Facebook by one parent, noted that all involved had been “vetted” by the Satanic Temple and had passed criminal background checks.
Well, that’s comforting then.
It also notes that “the Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a mythical figure representing individual freedom,” and that the club “does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.”
“Hey Kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” the flier states:
Yeah, no thanks.
Among other posts prompting their rampant advocacy for abortion and Hailing Satan for 2022, the Satanic Temple is promoting the kids’ clubs:
The Illinois school provided more information, claiming that it was just renting out a space to the organisation:
Many expressed anger and disbelief that the school would allow the organisation in.
Meanwhile, these people are fine with Satanists having access to six year old kids:
