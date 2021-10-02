Far Left Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Anti-Abortion Is ‘White Supremacy’

Far-left Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley has declared that abortion bans are based “in patriarchy and white supremacy.”

During a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing Thursday, Pressley criticized the new Texas law that prohibits doctors from providing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The law allows people to sue anybody who refuses comply, with minimum damages set at $10,000.

“We find ourselves in the midst of an unprecedented wave of coordinated attacks on our reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy,” Pressley complained.

“And Texas’s horrendous and extreme SB 8 abortion ban underscores the urgency of this moment.”

“The year 2021 has been the most devastating for abortion rights in American history.”

“Anti-abortion legislators in 47 states focused on legislating hurt and harm to push this critical healthcare out of reach.”

“These misguided bans will not actually prevent all abortions. They simply put safe and necessary abortion care out of reach for our most vulnerable, specifically our lowest-income sisters, our queer, trans and non-binary siblings, black, Latinx, AAPI, immigrants, disabled and … indigenous folks.”

“And none of this is happenstance. It is precise. Like the roots of the anti-abortion movement, these bans are rooted in patriarchy and white supremacy,” she added.

Journalist Mark Hemingway responded to the Pressley’s outrageous speech by reminding her that abortion originates from the eugenics movement, which was actually tied to white supremacy.

“In actual fact, abortion has its roots in the progressive eugenics movement of the early 20th century — and *that* was all about white supremacy,” Hemingway tweeted.