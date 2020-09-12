Far-Left Punk Who Pointed Gun at 17-Year-Old Kyle Rittenhouse Cries Victim to CNN

Gaige Grosskreutz, the Kenosha far-left rioter who had his arm partially blown off by Kyle Rittenhouse after he pointed a pistol at the child’s head, cried victim on CNN.

Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he ran up to Rittenhouse, prompting the 17-year-old to discharge his weapon, blowing off part of Grosskreutz’s arm.

Doctors performed surgery and managed to save Gaige Grosskreutz’s right arm.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A friend of Gaige’s said that his only regret was not being able to kill 17-year-old Rittenhouse.

“So the kid shot gaige as he drew his weapon and gaige retreated with his gun in hand. I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz too his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him. Coward,” a friend of Grosskreutz wrote in a chat.

Leave it to CNN to make Grosskreutz out to be the victim by calling him the “sole survivor.”

“I was shot point blank with a .223 round from the shooter,” Grosskreutz said. “And I am now missing 90% of my bicep. This has not been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away — both in my arm, in my heart.”

Grosskreutz told CNN that he is not a felon and that he has a license to carry his firearm.

“I’m not a felon,” he said. “I have my concealed carry, I’ve had it for years. That was my gun. My firearm. I had a legal right to possess it and to possess it concealed.”

“None of it is true, of what people have been saying as far as their assumptions toward me, at least,” he said. “I’m not an Antifa terrorist organizer. I am a 22-year-old male. I go to school. And yeah, I exercise my First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”

Grosskreutz argued that he never even used his gun that night.

Because chasing down a minor and pointing a gun at a child’s head is so peaceful.

“I’m going through a tough day but like I said, I’m a strong person,” Grosskreutz told CNN crying. “But everybody’s hurting from this in one way or another. I walked away with my life that night but two people didn’t.”

Here is close up video of Rittenhouse shooting Grosskreutz in the arm — notice Grosskreutz is carrying a hand gun.

Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet to the head, but he acted quickly and shot Grosskreutz in self defense.

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

Grosskreutz begged for a medic after his upper arm was partially blown off by Rittenhouse.

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC: @Julio_Rosas11 recorded up-close footage of one of the men who tried to attack a man who was on the ground but armed with a semi-auto rifle. Half of his upper arm was blown off. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/81bFbBl7Dw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested, charged with 6 counts, including one count of intentional homicide and is currently being detained while Gaige Grosskreutz is free to roam and continue to stir up mayhem: