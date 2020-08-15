Far-Left Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: Looters Just ‘Frustrated’ Over Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Far-left mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot said she believed looters are committing criminal acts due to President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Lightfoot admitted violent looting and rioting was not justified, she seemingly sympathised with those causing unrest in her city.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Chris Jansing asked, “First, let me ask you how your city is doing after the violence this past weekend?”

Lightfoot responded:

“Look. I think we’re seeing the same challenges in Chicago that we’ve seen across the country. Chicago was not the only city, unfortunately, that was hit with looting.”

“It happened in other places across the country. I think this is a challenging time for our country in general because of the continued concerns and response necessary for COVID-19. There’s a lot of anger. There’s a lot of frustration.”

“It absolutely never, never justifies the kind of criminal conduct we saw in our city and other cities on Sunday night,” she said.

“These are organized robbery crews. Certainly, there are people who are opportunistic, but the reality is we have to stand up and unite as a city and stand against this kind of bald criminal activity,” she continued.

WATCH:

“I’ve been very direct with our law enforcement folks, particularly our prosecutors. We’ve got to bring these people out of the shadows and bring justice. There’s a lot of concern among equity and systematic racism that’s been happened for decades, but there’s never, ever a justification for criminal conduct. Looting is criminal conduct. Looting is stealing the business and dreams of business owners and employees, and we’re just not going to stand for it here in Chicago, period.”