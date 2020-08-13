Far-Left Activists Plotting ‘White House Siege’ to Demand ‘New World Order’

Far-left activists behind the “Occupy Wall Street” movement are planning a “siege” on the White House to force a “new world order” amid the ongoing rioting across the country, according to reports.

The group behind the Wall Street protest nine years ago, Adbusters, is planning a 50-day “White House Siege” starting next month.

The activists outlined their plans in a “Tactical Briefing” posted by Adbusters magazine:

It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world. The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience. The why hardly needs recitation. Because, for these nine years, the shadows have only grown longer. Inequality has soared. Not a single Wall Street CEO spent a night in jail for his role in the 2008 financial meltdown. Politicians and corporate criminals continue to savage the public trust with impunity. And all the while, this howling void of a president, his sins too many to name, sits smugly atop a corona death-toll that may surpass two-hundred thousand Americans by Christmas. It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C. We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege. A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global. Fifty days — September 17th to November 3rd. Let us once again summon the sweet, revolutionary nonviolence that was our calling card in Zuccotti Park. #WhiteHouseSiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #MeToo, #BLM, #ExtinctionRebellion, and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Global Spring — a cultural heave towards a new world order.

Thejewishvoice.com reports: The last words are very important to point out. “New World Order” is the phrase which will make conspiracy theorists heads explode. Usually, this is a reference to creating a Global centralized one world government, headed by a global organization such as the UN. Generally speaking: a centralized government controlling the planet, with very few individuals controlling humanity. It is unsure what the leftist radicals in this organization mean by a “New World Order”

Even more distressing is the fact that Twitter, as of now, have not banned this post, literally calling for a seize of the United States government, while immediately banning a video of triple board certified doctors, who questioned the use of masks and discussed the success of hydroxychloroquine. This is the world we are living in. Think about this.