Families Warned They Could Be ‘Breaking The Law’ If They ‘Stop To Chat In The Street’

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel has issued a stark warning to families going out for a walk , while promoting a draconian new approach to new social gathering restrictions.

Patel has suggested that groups stopping for a chat would be breaking the law if they did so in groups of more than six people.

Gatherings of more than six people are now banned in England, apart from certain exemptions such as in offices, schools or organised sport.

People who break the ‘rule of six’ could face a £100 fine, doubling on each repeat offence up to a cap of £3,200.

Patel also thinks it’s a good idea to ‘snitch’ on neighbours if they’re spotted breaking the new rule.

Evening Standard reports: The Government’s new “rule of six” which came into force on Monday made it illegal for anyone to “mingle” with more than five other people when socialising.

Asked if two families of four bumping into one another on the way to the park constituted “mingling”, Ms Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is mingling.

“I think it is absolutely mingling.”

She continued: “You have got to put this in the context of coronavirus and keeping distance, wearing masks.

“The rule of six is about making sure that people are being conscientious and not putting other people’s health at risk.”

Ms Patel added: “Mingling is people coming together. That is my definition of mingling.”

Earlier, the Cabinet minister admitted she would be willing to call the police on her own neighbours if she spotted them flouting restrictions.

“If I saw something that I thought was inappropriate, then quite frankly I would effectively call the police,” she told Sky News.

“It’s not about dobbing in neighbours, I think it’s all about us taking personal responsibility. If there was a big party taking place, it would be right to call the police.”