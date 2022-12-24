Families Being Urged To Get Covid & Flu Jabs On Christmas Day

Vaccine site will stay open across England to provide flu and Covid vaccinations over the Christmas holiday, and families are being urged to come and get their jabs, even on on Christmas Day.
The NHS has made slots available through to 27 December and are urgently appealing to people to get vaccinated as hospital admissions rise.
MSN reports: Those who are unwell have been urged not to mix with others at Christmas, with particular concern about the elderly.
Hospitalisations from flu have doubled among the over 85s in the last week, latest data shows.
Trends so far suggest this season will be worse than the 2017/18 outbreak, when nearly 30,000 people died of flu and pneumonia.
Health officials said more than 5,500 slots for jabs will be open on Christmas Day alone, with 26 sites open.
More than 100,000 are available at hundreds more sites in coming days, with 250 sites open on Christmas Eve, and 100 on Boxing Day.
Almost 20 million people have had a flu vaccination and more than 17 million have had a covid booster since the campaign began in autumn.
The latest drive aims to boost protection in the New Year, as it takes around 10 days for the vaccines to take effect.
