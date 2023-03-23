Fake Trump Supporters at Manhattan Protest Exposed As Antifa and Hollywood Activists

Antifa and Hollywood activists have been caught dressing up as fake Trump supporters and infiltrating the Manhattan protests.

In Manhattan, during this week’s protest in support of President Trump, independent reporter Rebecca Brannon rooted out all of the fake “Trump supporters” who were supposed to be there to protest Trump’s impending arrest by the Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Bragg had barricades placed around the Manhattan courthouse in NYC in an attempt to give the false impression that they needed to protect themselves from “violent” Trump supporters.

Prepping for tomorrow, NYPD have mobilized 700 ‘riot police’ and have erected steel barricades around the Manhattan Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/uetrTWpU0b — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) March 20, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: If Trump supporters haven’t become violent yet, after more than six years of being taunted, mocked, and discriminated against by the dishonest mainstream media and threatened by Democrat leaders, it’s fairly unlikely they’re going to suddenly become violent.

One of the protesters, who really stood out in the crowd, was dressed as the infamous “Q-Anon Shaman,” who was recently sentenced to four years of prison for his role in walking around the White House under close supervision of the Capitol Police.

Two of the likely fake Trump supporters called out the “Q-Anon Shaman” look-alike, suggesting he was an undercover federal agent, and asked him to prove he wasn’t wearing a wire. The “Q-Anon Shaman” male obliged the two black male, neither one of whom were wearing any Trump gear, to indicate they were Trump supporters and took off his clothes from the waist up to prove he wasn’t wired.

Watch:

Trump supporters accuse Shaman of being a fed and wearing a wire –



Shaman strips to prove them wrong. pic.twitter.com/mx2sokIP4n — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 21, 2023

Brannon tweeted about the Anarchist tattoo she noticed on the neck of the “Trump supporter” who asked the “Q-Anon Shaman” to prove he wasn’t wearing a wire. He “joined in jumping an cheering” with the crowd of actual Trump supporters,” she reported. But then, something caught her eye, “I noticed his circle-A tattoo—the classic symbol prominently associated with Antifa and anarchists,” she tweeted.

He knew I noticed, then put his hoodie up,” she wrote.

Oops! And just like that—when Brannon noticed the Anarchist neck tat, he quickly hid it by pulling up his hoodie.

And while we’re on the subject of posers or fake Trump supporters—who’s the guy with the hoodie, sunglasses, and face mask? We’re pretty sure this guy is no Trump supporter. FYI…99% of Trump supporters stopped wearing face masks over a year ago.

The guy dressed as “Q-Anon Shaman,” who gladly stripped down to his bare upper body to prove he wasn’t wearing a wire, is an actor and once appeared as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” According to Rebecca Brannon, his name is Danny Wolverton, aka “Specialhead” of Brooklyn, NY.

Here Wolverton is on the left in Manhattan, posing as a Trump supporter and on the right as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”

In a series of tweets, Brannon exposes the aspiring actor, as well as “well-known NYC based left-wing agitator Walter Masterson, who is known to dress up as a Trump supporter.” Brannon has received several tips that we cannot confirm, that Masterson hired Wolverton to dress as “Q-Anon Shaman” for the protest.

After more digging, can also officially confirm lots of suspicion surrounding the authenticity of this ‘Shaman Trump supporter’ to actually be aspiring actor Danny Wolverton aka ‘specialhead’ from Brooklyn, NY who appeared on America’s Got Talent 9 years ago and produces ‘viral… pic.twitter.com/Ziz0sBy9XO — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 22, 2023

Thank goodness for honest reporters like Rebecca Brannon, who have the courage to attend these events and then report the truth about what she witnessed. That’s why independent journalism is so important.