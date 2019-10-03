FAIL: Rosie O’Donnell Quietly Deletes Twitter Poll After 58% Say ‘Hell No’ To Trump Impeachment

Rosie O’Donnell tried to troll the POTUS — only to discover that the joke was on her.

On Sunday, the woman with possibly the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the world, launched a Twitter poll to see how many people favored impeachment.

As it turned out, not many. Out of 272, 582 people, only 42% said “Hell Yes” when questioned if Trump should be impeached while another 58% said “Hell No.”

As a result of the epic fail, Rosie quietly deleted her Twitter poll, though it now lives on in the archives of our collective screenshots:

DailyWire reports:

The trolls on Twitter had a field day mocking O’Donnell for not only launching a poll designed to diminish Trump, but also for deleting it when her plan backfired.

“Rosie O’Donnell provides the polls, until they don’t go her way. Then she deleted the results …” said one user.

“Rosie O’Donnell should delete her whole account. Every time she tweets Trump looks a wise man and I’m not a Trump’s supporter,” said another user.

“Patriots are coming out THIS HARD over a f***in Rosie O’Donnell Twitter poll … imagine our drive when it comes to election night! Never be discouraged you beautiful deplorables, the Dems have no chance,” said another.

Rosie’s poll comes shortly after she insisted there are over 100,000 concentration camps in the United States due to President Trump’s border policies. “Actually, legitimate scholars who study genocide say, yes, these are, in fact, the criteria for concentration camps, they meet them,” she said. “There are over 100,000 camps in nearly every state. There’s between 10,000 and 13,000 children, that could fill Radio City Music Hall twice. That’s how many children [are] unaccompanied, alone, in these camps.”

In terms of real, non Twitter-induced polls, a recent CBS News poll showed that a majority of Americans likely does not actually support the impeachment of President Trump and largely see the latest push by the Democratic Party as a mere tactic to sabotage his 2020 re-election chances. As The Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow reported on Wednesday:

As media outlets rushed to report recent polls showing Americans favor an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a closer examination of those polls reveals far more about their bias. It first should be noted that it is expected that after weeks of the media blasting headlines about Trump’s alleged crimes and violations it comes as no surprise that polls indicate Americans also think Trump has committed crimes. Former CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson went a step further, diving into the CBS poll, which showed a majority of Americans favored the impeachment of Trump. Attkisson looked into the poll for her column at The Hill, and discovered that while a majority did claim they favored an impeachment inquiry into Trump (55% to 45%), the poll overly sampled Democrats.

“A check of the poll data shows it interviewed 124 more Democrats than Republicans. That’s a statistically significant difference — 6 percentage points more Democrats than Republicans,” Attkisson wrote. “Assuming, for the sake of argument, that Democrats and Republicans generally respond along party lines, a sample that looked at 6 percentage points more Republicans instead of Democrats would blow the ‘headline’ that ‘a majority of Americans’ favors the impeachment inquiry. It would, theoretically, change the pro-impeachment inquiry majority to a minority: 49% favoring the impeachment inquiry, and 51% opposing.”