FAIL! Kamala Harris Says She “Got High” and Listened to Snoop & Tupac – 10 Years Before They Existed

Kamala Harris’ latest lie has gone up in smoke after the Senator falsely claimed she smoked pot in college and listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg – even though she graduated a decade before they hit the scene.

The Democratic presidential contender boasted to “The Breakfast Club” that she used to get high as a kite and smoke marijuana in 1986.

“I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale,” Harris said during a conversation about legalizing cannabis. “It was a joint.”

Asked about the time period — if she had gotten high in college — she replied, “yes.”

A few minutes later, the hosts inquired about what type of music she likes and what she was listening to while stoned in college.

“What was you listening to when you was high? What was on? What song was on?” the host, Charlamagne tha God, said.

Another host suggested, “Snoop?”

“Definitely Snoop, Tupac for sure,” she said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: But as Jerry Dunleavy noted, Kamala Harris was in college 10 years before Tupac and Snoop hit the scene.

So… She’s lying.

Kamala Harris said she smoked weed while listening to Snoop & Tupac.

Kamala graduated from college in the 80’s.

Snoop & Tupac didn’t release their first albums til the 90’s.

This is basic rap history.

Journalists need to learn to coast

(East v. West).

