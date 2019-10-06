FAIL: Bill Kristol Humiliated After Trump vs. Romney Twitter Poll Backfires

Bill Kristol has been left humiliated after asking Twitter users whether they respect President Trump or Mitt Romney more.

Check out Bill’s tweet:

“Let’s see how much of a hellscape Twitter is. Whom do you respect more?”

Let’s see how much of a hellscape Twitter is. Whom do you respect more? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 5, 2019

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: And the result:

Click on a name yourself, to see the latest results.

Reactions:

I eagerly supported Romney in ’12. Saw he was right about Russia, had successful business background I thought would work well as president. If any other GOP candidate had done what Trump is doing, he’d be a strong supporter. But he’s let his personal dislike of DJT kill that.

Romney is a good man but he is weak. He does not have the stamina to take what democrats constantly dish out. Romney surrenders into their madness. @POTUS takes them to task when he knows he is right, he stands up for it.

It’s 2019 and he still hasn’t figured out that @SenatorRomney has been rejected by the @GOP base.

Trump might be a crass loud mouth but at least he has a spine. Mitt on the other hand is civil but is a complete push over.

Another leftist “poll” by the fakest Republican to announce their political party affiliation. If Billy was ever a “Republican” then I’ve always been a Democrat.

Get a life, Billy. The only people against President Trump are those who can’t bear all this winning!

But I regress.

Just because liberals flock to you like flies to rotting food doesn’t mean they outnumber average working Americans.

If you’d come out of your elitist Trump-hating bubble, Bill, and look around you, maybe follow some real non-blue checked people, you’d get a clue. You have no idea what’s going on in the real world.

I see Kristol has finally found a way to get retweets: post polls in which he is abjectly humiliated.

I wouldn’t delight in your demise so much but you get crushed ONLY when you are trying to hurt someone else…so you totally deserve it.

Have you see the pic of Mitt begging Trump to be Secretary of State? He doesn’t even respect himself. 😂😂😂

Appears you have a continuous need for that overwhelming feeling of great disappointment.

How’s that twitter poll working out for you, Bill. This puts you into the same category as Rosie. You two make a great couple.