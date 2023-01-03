Fact-Checkers Panic After Fully Jabbed Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses Clutching His Chest Mid-Game

Fact-checkers and mainstream media were left panicking on Monday night after fully-jabbed NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed clutching his chest mid-game.

The disturbing footage below shows the moment Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin, #3, suddenly and unexpectedly fell backwards during the first quarter of the game.

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin, another angle of the hit and collapse, so hard to watch… #DamarHamlin #Bills pic.twitter.com/fxHERYoxBg — Blitzed Football (@BlitzedFb) January 3, 2023

This is so so scary to watch man, such a scary sight to see Damar Hamlin collapse like that on the field, God please save this man and heal this brother for his return back to the field😢😢😢😢😢😢😢#prayfordamarhamlin#GodHelpHim#Bills pic.twitter.com/HSOMQzxqrL — CaNathan Snead (@CanathanS) January 3, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Players took knees on the field in solidarity with Hamlin as an ambulance arrived on the scene.

BREAKING: NFL says Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition' after collapse during game



pic.twitter.com/UaIiXP0FqR — Juan Camilo  (@JuanCamilo) January 3, 2023

Bills players looked distressed in the wake of their fellow teammate’s unexpected collapse.

Bills Players after Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse. pic.twitter.com/ElbvfjkVqG — Zachary Bathurst (@ZacharyBathurs1) January 3, 2023

Just devastating…. Prayers for Damar Hamlin, please god he’s only 24 years old 😢 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CuuCAAAedZ — Emil Sayad (@gaymerbear84) January 3, 2023

Bills players and staff surrounded Hamlin as he was administered CPR.

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP — BILLSMAFIA(12-3) (@MiningSim2XD) January 3, 2023

CPR was administered on Damar Hamlin and he is now being carried off the field in the ambulance truck.



Man.. praying for Hamlin and his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jU4WS39OZh — Nicole Hutchison FOX 56 (@nhutchisontv) January 3, 2023

Video showed Bengals fans also praying for Hamlin.

Fox 19 sports journalist Joe Danneman reported Hamlin was transported to

University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a pulse, but was unable to breathe on his own, noting he also needed an automated external defibrillator and CPR while on the field.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC.



Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

The NFL released a statement saying the game would be postponed after Hamlin was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the statement reads.

In an update Monday night, Hamlin’s representative Jordon Rooney said Hamlin’s “vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” adding, “They are currently running tests.”

Update on Damar:



His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

A physician on Twitter claimed without evidence Hamlin’s collapse may have been the result of commotio cordis, which affects athletes that take sudden hits to the chest.

As a physician I believe Damar Hamlin was likely suffering from commotio cordis where a blow to the chest at a precise moment in the electrical cycle stops the heart. Those trying to tie this to vaccine status to project their unscientific beliefs are terrible, horrible people. pic.twitter.com/H5KNnHPZMK — Chris Haddock (@drdawg1996) January 3, 2023

After initially agreeing Hamlin may have suffered commotio cordis, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough told entrepreneur Steve Kirsch he was now under the impression the player suffered a heart attack and that if vaccinated, vaccine-induced myocarditis should be taken into consideration.

Dr. Peter McCullough just wrote me (7:54pm): “I watched the play live both as a fan and a cardiologist and I saw blunt neck and chest trauma, a brief recovery after the tackle and then a classic cardiac arrest. I have communicated to one of the most experienced trainers in the world and we agree that it was a cardiac arrest in the setting of a big surge of adrenalin. If Damar Hamlin indeed took one of the COVID-19 vaccines, then subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis must be considered in the differential diagnosis. We have been told he was successfully defibrillated on the field and has been intubated and is not spontaneously breathing which is consistent with anoxic encephalopathy. The nation prays for his complete recovery.”

Many on social media pointed out Hamlin’s sudden collapse looked similar to other athletes’ recent fainting spells, which seem to have increased in frequency in the wake of the Covid jab rollout.

Damar Hamlin's collapse tonight looked a lot like these deaths due to the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/WTe7jQEJGC — Pat Brody 🇺🇸 (@patbrody3) January 3, 2023

**BREAKING** McCullough now believes that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest https://t.co/IhbLJzm3bt — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) January 3, 2023

BREAKING:



Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance after collapsing mid game.



Prior to 2021, Athletes collapsing on the field was NOT a normal event.



This is becoming an undeniable (and an extremely concerning) pattern 💉💉#DiedSuddenly pic.twitter.com/sYDbSgvbWF — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) January 3, 2023

This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now: Athletes dropping suddenly. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 3, 2023

This is terrible. Hamlin went down after that hit? Got back up. They were administering CPR… why? I’m sorry but this was not from the hit. Praying I’m wrong but this looks like so many #diedsuddenly situations… we MUST pray for this guy that the NFL forced to get the vaccine. https://t.co/PQRP8ylNn7 — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) January 3, 2023

So disturbing. Another athlete who dropped suddenly. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/zk6akqwTBO — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) January 3, 2023