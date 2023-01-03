Fact-Checkers Panic After Fully Jabbed Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses Clutching His Chest Mid-Game

Fact-checkers and mainstream media were left panicking on Monday night after fully-jabbed NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed clutching his chest mid-game.
The disturbing footage below shows the moment Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin, #3, suddenly and unexpectedly fell backwards during the first quarter of the game.
Infowars.com reports: Players took knees on the field in solidarity with Hamlin as an ambulance arrived on the scene.
Bills players looked distressed in the wake of their fellow teammate’s unexpected collapse.
Bills players and staff surrounded Hamlin as he was administered CPR.
Video showed Bengals fans also praying for Hamlin.
Fox 19 sports journalist Joe Danneman reported Hamlin was transported to
University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a pulse, but was unable to breathe on his own, noting he also needed an automated external defibrillator and CPR while on the field.
The NFL released a statement saying the game would be postponed after Hamlin was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the statement reads.
In an update Monday night, Hamlin’s representative Jordon Rooney said Hamlin’s “vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” adding, “They are currently running tests.”
A physician on Twitter claimed without evidence Hamlin’s collapse may have been the result of commotio cordis, which affects athletes that take sudden hits to the chest.
After initially agreeing Hamlin may have suffered commotio cordis, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough told entrepreneur Steve Kirsch he was now under the impression the player suffered a heart attack and that if vaccinated, vaccine-induced myocarditis should be taken into consideration.
Dr. Peter McCullough just wrote me (7:54pm):
“I watched the play live both as a fan and a cardiologist and I saw blunt neck and chest trauma, a brief recovery after the tackle and then a classic cardiac arrest. I have communicated to one of the most experienced trainers in the world and we agree that it was a cardiac arrest in the setting of a big surge of adrenalin. If Damar Hamlin indeed took one of the COVID-19 vaccines, then subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis must be considered in the differential diagnosis. We have been told he was successfully defibrillated on the field and has been intubated and is not spontaneously breathing which is consistent with anoxic encephalopathy. The nation prays for his complete recovery.”
Many on social media pointed out Hamlin’s sudden collapse looked similar to other athletes’ recent fainting spells, which seem to have increased in frequency in the wake of the Covid jab rollout.
