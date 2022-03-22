In a rare moment of lucidity, Joe Biden admitted that a ‘New World Order’ aimed at drastically reshaping humanity is imminent thanks to the carefully orchestrated war unfolding in Ukraine.

“You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy – not just the world economy, the world – occurs every three or four generations,” Biden declared Monday during a Business Roundtable event.

“And now’s the time when things are shifting. There’s gonna be a New World Order out there. And we’ve gotta lead it. And we’ve gotta unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” he admitted.

Infowars.com reports: As we’ve reported, the elites’ New World Order plan is tied to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda, which seeks to use the COVID-19 crisis to accelerate a controlled deindustrialization of society and abolish property rights.

Notably, Biden alluded to the cycles of history described by William Strauss and Neil Howe in their book “The Fourth Turning“, which outlines dramatic cyclical shifts in society that occur roughly every 100 years due to natural rhythms of the human lifespan.

But this cycle is markedly different because it’s the elites themselves who want to spur this change to fulfill their preplanned outcome rather than allow the natural rhythm of humanity to take its course.

And what is the elites’ preplanned outcome? Professor Carroll Quigley said it best in his seminal work “Tragedy & Hope”:

The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.

But how can this happen? Well, as Biden just said, by fundamentally transforming the global economy in favor of the New World Order.

At this point in modern history, the most effective way to do that is to destroy the dollar’s world reserve status.

As scholar G. Edward Griffin noted in his book “The Creature from Jekyll Island,” the dollar’s world reserve currency status has allowed the United States to spend much more than it earned, creating massive trade deficits which are otherwise impossible for other countries to accumulate:

As long as the dollar remains in high esteem as a trade currency, America can continue to spend more than it earns. But when the day arrives—as it certainly must—when the dollar tumbles and foreigners no longer want it, the free ride will be over. When that happens, hundreds of billions of dollars that are now resting in foreign countries will quickly come back to our shores as people everywhere in the world attempt to convert them into yet more real estate, factories, and tangible products, and to do so as quickly as possible before they become even more worthless. As this flood of dollars bids up prices, we will finally experience the inflation that should have been caused in years past but which was postponed because foreigners were kind enough to take the dollars out of our economy in exchange for their products.

Using the Ukraine conflict as the catalyst, America has weaponized the dollar against Russia by banning the country from participating in the global SWIFT system, which is dollar denominated.

Additionally, the U.S. has even begun sanctioning Chinese officials over the Communist nation’s genocide of the Uyghur population.

Predictably, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and even the European Union are now discussing ways to decouple themselves from the dollar with new trade deals in favor of using the Chinese yuan.

The dollar’s dominance – and therefore America’s global dominance – is fast coming to an end, and when it does, the globalist-driven shift toward its New World Order will be all but complete.

Watch Biden’s full remarks: