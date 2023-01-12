Fact Checkers Caught Colluding With Pedophile Ring – Questions Raised

It wasn’t long ago that op-eds were to be taken as opinions. Today, if you disagree with the brainwashed consensus thinking controlled by mainstream media, Big Pharma and the Deep State, you are met with resistance by social justice warriors disguised as fact-checkers.

According to these new guardians of the truth, most of whom are literally funded by either Bill Gates or George Soros, you can’t opine on any topic unless your views happen to be shared by so-called “trusted sources” such as CNN and MSNBC.

Can someone explain how left-wing sources are truthful, while conservative outlets spread lies or conspiracies? Fact check this: CNN lost nearly 50% of its primetime viewers between November 2020 and January 2021. The people are switching off in their droves and for good reason. CNN has been at the forefront of pushing the elite’s agenda and has become the least trusted name in news.

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

But according to fact-checkers, you are not allowed to say anything that counters CNN’s disreputable narrative. If you dare to question the establishment narrative you will be shadow-banned or silenced.

Many people take it for granted that these fact checkers are the quintessence of neutrality and unbiased reporting. Well, judge for yourself.

According to Facebook, their fact checking program works with “third-party fact checking organizations that are signatories of Poynter’s International Fact Checking Code of Principles (IFCN)”.

Here’s an interesting fact about Poynter, the self-proclaimed “global leader in journalism”. They are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Endowment for Democracy (which has financial links to the State Department), Ebay’s Omidyar Foundation, and Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist who donated millions to Poynter to create the fact checking program.

The way these conflicts of interest play out in reality is beyond biased. They don’t even pretend to be fair and balanced.

Craig Newmark was a Clinton campaign donor. As were George Soros and Bill Gates, both big time supporters of the Clinton Foundation as well as Biden’s election campaign fund. And another Poynter donor, Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar, was also a massive donor to both Clinton and Biden.

Danish journalist Iben Thranholm said she was shocked that such obviously partisan fact checkers would be allowed to control the narrative in the United States. “It gave me goosebumps to hear those names because they have actually a very strong political agenda. It’s like there are a lot of people who think that its dangerous not to be able to control the media, so to sort out what is supposedly the real news and the fake news is actually a way to control the narrative. So if you want to be in opposition to these political powers then you are going to be censored. Of course this is a kind of censorship.”

Welcome to 1984’s Ministry of Truth, where only selected facts are allowed to exist while other facts that don’t fit the global elite’s neo-liberal narrative will be labelled “fake news” and suppressed.

But it gets even worse.

A disturbing new report reveals that billionaire Bill Gates has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on funding mainstream media outlets all over the world, turning them into propaganda mouthpieces for his globalist agenda.

An investigation by the independent outlet MintPress reports that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed $319 million in the form of over 30,000 individual grants to media outlets and fact checkers.

Major mainstream news outlets including CNN, NBC, The Atlantic, The Financial Times, BBC and others are all beneficiaries of Gates’s funding. None of these outlets provide any notification to their audience that they are bought and paid for by Bill Gates.

Unsurprisingly, Gates receives a free pass in the corporate media he funds. Generally presented as a kindly nerd who wants to save the world, the Microsoft co-founder was even unironically christened “Saint Bill” by The Guardian.

Anyone who has been fact-checked for sharing information on Facebook is in good company. Phil Magness, a senior economist and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, was recently fact-checked by fact checkers who didn’t like the fact he shared economic information that embarrassed the Biden White House.

He reacted to the experience of being silenced by fact checkers by declaring “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”

We live in an Orwellian hell-scape. Facebook is now "fact checking" anyone who questions the White House's word-games about the definition of a recession. pic.twitter.com/pHGPWrxRpD — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

He then set about proving the fact checkers wrong, publishing information on his Twitter profile that completely debunked their ridiculous debunk.

Or the time Biden declared we were in a recession in September 2020? No fact-check there either. pic.twitter.com/a4covaK6dO — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

There is simply no point arguing with fact checkers. They are bought and paid for. They don’t listen to reason. After all, they are not really checking facts, but are checking for what Orwell called “thought crimes.”

If you disagree with the mainstream narrative, and the elite want to silence you, fact-checkers will publish a hit piece and silence you on social media.

There are endless examples of fact checkers abusing their power to control the narrative on social media on behalf of the elite.

Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2018

I’m sure you don’t need to be reminded about the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell fiasco. The New York Post published a completely legitimate story about the laptop and it’s contents before the 2020 election and Twitter and social media completely blacklisted the story, banning the Post from social media and punishing any regular users who dared to share the story.

All of the usual Deep State goons appeared on mainstream media to parrot the elite’s talking points about the laptop story being “Russian propaganda.”

Fast forward a year and the mainstream media was forced to very quietly admit that the story was true all along and shouldn’t have been blacklisted.

Fact-checking is code for burying a story that counters the elite’s narrative. The Laptop From Hell debacle is the fact checking game in a nutshell. Fact checkers are employed to cover up the truth from the masses for as long as possible. But eventually the dam wall bursts and the truth comes out.

If you share an article that gets fact-checked on social media, you should consider it an honor. If the information you shared was crazy, there would be no need for the elite to silence you.

The elite censor people they fear. The elite are terrified of people who do not go along with the brainless mainstream narrative and instead use their critical thinking skills to hold the elite to account, and call the corporate-controlled bullies out.

Here at The People’s Voice we occasionally receive correspondence from viewers asking why we don’t respond to fact checks. For the record, we don’t respond to fact checkers for the same reason responsible governments don’t negotiate with terrorists.

In recent times we have had fact checkers demand that we tell our viewers that Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset is “entirely unremarkable” – or else have our content silenced on social media. Guess what? We didn’t cave in to their demands.

Another one of Facebook’s designated fact-checkers tasked with deciding what users can and can’t see online, demanded that we tell our readers that rising heart problems are nothing to do with Covid jabs. Their email explicitly stated that we will face censorship on social media if we fail to do so.

And just last week, after we published a bombshell report about the World Economic Forum’s disgraceful and dangerous position on pedophilia, we were fact checked by various outlets who told us we are not allowed to criticize such things.

That’s right. According to fact checkers, there is no pedophilia epidemic and global elites are not attempting to normalize pedophilia. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, fact checkers are telling you not to believe what you can see with your own two eyes.

It’s worth pausing for a moment here and remembering that journalism used to be about speaking truth to power and holding the elites to account. Mainstream journalists and fact checkers are now fully bought and paid for by the elite, running disinformation campaigns on their behalf to bamboozle the masses.

And who are these fact checkers anyway? Who are these shadowy characters that get to call the shots on what you can and can’t say on social media? Most people assume that fact checkers are qualified, educated people who are experts in their fields and therefore have the right to throw their weight around.

But this assumption couldn’t be further from the truth.

Let’s take a look at the most famous of the fact-checkers, Snopes.com.

Snopes were a husband and wife team who operated a website from their living room in California, becoming the voice of reason by debunking Bigfoot stories and urban legends. Then, despite having no qualifications of any kind, they moved into political fact checking. Their highly partisan fact-checks attracted the attention of mainstream media, who promoted them as credible, and that’s when the dollars started rolling in.

David’s first marriage ended bitterly in divorce after his first wife, Barbara Mikkelson, alleged that David misappopriated company funds and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on prostitutes.

Mikkelson’s second wife Elyssa was an escort and porn star when she met him. Working under the name ‘Erin O’Bryn’, she described herself on her Twitter page as ‘a mature and experienced courtesan, idealist, activist & dreamer.’

On her escort website, she called herself ‘an elite and discreet companion’ who ‘understands that while pleasure and passion may be explored in the bedroom, it is hardly the only place.’

‘I only accept a very limited number of new lovers because I’m only seeking long term engagements,’ she wrote.

She also wrote: ‘Here’s the donation I request for my time, companionship, and entertainment’, with ‘non-negotiable’ rates of $1,200 for her minimum four hours and $5,000 for 24 hours.

According to Mikkelson, that made her a perfect candidate for a job at Snopes, controlling the narrative on social media, and he put her on the payroll.

It was around this time that Snopes was hired by Facebook to censor content on the platform, granting Mikkelson and his porn star wife the power to censor information he deemed to be “fake.”

But it wasn’t just Mikkelson and his escort wife censoring you on social media. It was also Kim LaCapria, a self-described Vice Vixen domme, who admitted publicly that she smoked weed and got high while “fact checking” political articles for Snopes.

Recently, Mikkelson was suspended from writing articles on his own website after a BuzzFeed investigation found evidence of rampant plagiarism by the Snopes co-founder.

And then Elyssa accused him of raping her repeatedly during their marriage.

Do you think these people should be allowed to censor content on social media? Do they strike you as responsible arbiters of the truth?

If I believe I need an umbrella because it’s raining, I don’t need David Mikkelson or one of his wives telling me I’m not getting wet.

Reporting on the news shouldn’t be about cheerleading for the globalist elite or protecting politically correct narratives. Writing should be about saying things that make people uncomfortable. If someone is passionate about issues such as vaccine safety, then they shouldn’t be silenced, but should have the ability to write about it and withstand criticism. All perspectives should be represented, especially the views of everyday people.

Stay tuned because those not buying what these fact-checkers are selling are the real critical thinkers who will be a thorn in the side of the elite for this century and the next.

