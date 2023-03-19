In an unexpected turn of events, fact-checkers have been forced to admit that a staggering 92% of all Covid-related deaths in 2022 occurred in people who were triple-vaccinated with the mRNA jabs. This contradicts a hit piece that was published in The Times (UK) last fall, which called unvaccinated individuals a “global menace who must be defeated.” It turns out that the exact opposite is true.

Ara Darzi, who wrote the article, is a member of the House of Lords of the UK, and the author of a dishonest piece claiming that the unvaccinated are the ones dying. In reality, 92% of all Covid deaths that year occurred in people who were triple-vaccinated for the virus. Darzi had made several false claims in the article, including that the growing anti-vaccine movement around the world is a threat to public health in the UK and elsewhere.

According to the UK Health Security Agency’s own figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination in England alone as of June 3, 2022. Out of those eligible, 44.48 million people received a single dose, 41.8 million received two doses, and 32.9 million received three doses. Based on these figures, almost 20 million people refused the vaccines, which is a much higher number than the 3.7 million cited by Darzi.

Though it may not come as a surprise to some readers, it is important to remember that there are still millions who believe the kind of misinformation published by The Times as factual. One commenter wrote that government officials like Darzi are responsible for allowing “this great genocide” to occur, while another pointed out that Darzi and others like him are “deceivers of the highest order.”

It is concerning that false information is being spread by individuals in positions of power, and it is important to seek out independent sources of information away from the corrupt mainstream media.