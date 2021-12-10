Fact Checker Threatens News Punch: ‘Remove Your Article Exposing Us OR ELSE!’

One of Facebook’s fact-checkers ramped up the war against News Punch on Thursday by demanding that we remove an article in which we exposed their threatening behavior towards us for refusing to publish Covid propaganda on their behalf.

On Tuesday, Agence France Presse (AFP), one of Facebook’s designated fact-checkers tasked with deciding what users can and can’t see online, demanded that we tell our readers that rising heart problems are nothing to do with Covid jabs. Their email to us insinuated that we could face censorship on social media if we failed to do so.

The article they took issue with was a 2nd December story we published entitled, “Researchers Warn That Cold Weather Can Cause Blood Clots & Heart Attacks.”

Instead of complying with their demands, we published an article the following day, entitled: “Fact-Checker Orders NewsPunch To Tell Readers That Rising Heart Problems Are ‘NOTHING To Do With Vaccines’.” In the article, we shared the contents of AFP‘s email to us to let the public get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in the fact-checking business.

This act of transparency angered the folks at AFP. In response to our article, they sent two follow-up emails demanding that we retract our expose of them, whilst potentially also breaching privacy and confidentiality rules by forwarding an email and contact information of one of their readers to us.

The first follow-up email, dated 8th December, stated: