Fact-Checker Orders NewsPunch To Tell Readers That Rising Heart Problems Are ‘NOTHING To Do With Vaccines’

One of Facebook’s fact-checkers sent an ultimatum to News Punch yesterday: inform our readers that rising heart problems are nothing to do with Covid jabs, or face being heavily censored on social media.

In an email from Agence France Presse (AFP), one of Facebook’s designated fact-checkers tasked with deciding what users can and can’t see online, the following ultimatum was given to us:

I am a fact-check reporter at Agence France Presse (AFP) in Washing DC., I reaching out to request for comment specifically your article about how cold weather can increase cardiovascular risks here: Researchers Warn That Cold Weather Can Cause Blood Clots & Heart Attacks – News Punch Despite the pre-covid articles and studies that back up your piece and highlight the correlation between the cold and increased risked of clotting/heart attack, several social media users have been claiming it untrue. They believe it is a lie or conspiracy being told in an attempt to blame the weather for side effects being caused by the Covid-19 vaccine. I am working to debunk those who claim the contents of your article a conspiracy theory. As we are trying to clear up the misinformation surrounding this, please let me know if someone can offer comment, stating whether or not this article is in any way related to Covid-19 vaccines or if these claims being made online are false/misleading.

The article journalist Natalie Wade is referring to is a 2nd December story we published entitled, “Researchers Warn That Cold Weather Can Cause Blood Clots & Heart Attacks.”

The article in question simply reports on claims made by UK scientists who warn that cold winter weather could cause serious heart-related issues.

Covid and vaccines are not mentioned once in the article.

So why is one of Facebook’s arbiters of truth demanding that we give our scientific opinion on something that we haven’t even reported on?

Suffice to say, we will NOT be bullied into publishing propaganda to our readers. We will leave that job to the mainstream media and “fact-checkers.” They are so good at it!