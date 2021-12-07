A Facebook whistleblower has gone on the record and admitted that the Big Tech giant wants to secretly banish indpeendent media from the internet.
According to former Facebook employee and research fellow for technology policy at The Heritage Foundation, Kara Frederick, the bias against conservatives and independent publishers is shocking.
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Facebook Whistleblower Bombshell: They Want to DESTROY Independent Media - December 7, 2021
- Don Lemon’s Sexual Assault Victim Says CNN Is a ‘Predator Protecting Machine’ - December 7, 2021
- Democrat-Run Oregon: We’re Making Indoor Masks ‘PERMANENT’ - December 7, 2021
Be the first to comment