Facebook Whistleblower Bombshell: They Want to DESTROY Independent Media

December 7, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Facebook whistleblower confirms they want to destroy independent media outlets
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A Facebook whistleblower has gone on the record and admitted that the Big Tech giant wants to secretly banish indpeendent media from the internet.

According to former Facebook employee and research fellow for technology policy at The Heritage Foundation, Kara Frederick, the bias against conservatives and independent publishers is shocking.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.