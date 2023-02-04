Facebook: We Are BANNING Project Veritas for Exposing Pfizer

Facebook has announced plans to permanently ban Project Veritas from the platform after the investigative journalism group exposed Pfizer with a series of bombshell videos.

The group secretly filmed Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker making explosive admissions about Big Pharma’s secret practices.

Slaynews.com reports: As Slay News reported, Walker told an undercover journalist that Pfizer has been conducting dangerous gain-of-function research to “mutate” COVID-19 so that the company can make more money from vaccines.

He also revealed that Pfizer officials are concerned that their mRNA shots interfere with women’s menstrual cycles – a concern they haven’t shared with the public.

Despite the explosive nature of the revelations, the corporate media has completely ignored the bombshell exposé.

Big Tech companies, meanwhile, have been scrambling to cover up the scandal.

Google-owned YouTube removed Project Veritas’s video from its platform without explanation.

On Friday, Project Veritas published more footage showing one of their reporters confronting YouTube Vice President of Global Trust and Safety Matt Halprin on why they banned the first video.

Apart from telling the reporter to not touch him and threatening to call the police, the executive walked away without responding to the questions.

Facebook and Instagram, both of which are owned by Meta, removed the footage of Halprin.

The social media giant warned that the content violates “Community Standards.”

“We have these standards because we want everyone to feel safe, respected, and welcome,” the warning said.

“If your content goes against our Community Standards again, your account may be restricted or disabled.

“You can disagree with the decision if you think we got it wrong.”

Project Veritas added on Friday afternoon that they had been “wrongfully locked out” of Twitter for nearly two hours.

The social media company claimed that the Halprin video constituted “abuse and harassment.”

Project Veritas has frequently been subjected to censorship by technology companies.

Officials at Twitter had formerly restricted the organization for allegedly posting a video showing Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen admitting the social media platform built a system designed to freeze commenting where hate speech or violence is detected without confirming if the alleged speech was hateful or violent.

The account on Twitter was restored after Elon Musk purchased the company last year.

With respect to the abnormal menstrual cycles, Walker said in the video released on Thursday that the vaccine should not be interfering with the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis, but expressed concern “there is something happening, but we don’t always figure it out.”

“There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles.

“So, people will have to investigate that down the line, because that is a little concerning,” he said.

“The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe confronted Walker in a subsequent video, as Slay News reported.

The confrontation caused Walker to explode in a violent rage when he realized he had been filmed, leading to the executive calling himself a “liar.”

He claimed he apparently fabricated the stories to impress the undercover journalist with whom he thought he was on a date.

Walker insisted he is “not even a scientist by background,” adding that he “came from a consulting firm that does business.”

Asked whether he works for Pfizer, Walker said, “No, I was a contractor!”

When pressed for a second time, Walker replied, “No! What are you talking about here?”

Despite his denials, Walker’s apparent LinkedIn profile, which appears to have been deleted, and images of internal Pfizer documents shared by O’Keefe suggest he did indeed work for the pharmaceutical firm.

Walker is listed as a Pfizer “director of research and development, strategic operations, and mRNA scientific planning.”