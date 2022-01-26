Facebook Unveils ‘AI Super Robot’ Tasked With Purging Independent Media From the Platform

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a new “AI super robot” that he says will be tasked with purging independent media and creators from the platform, to make Facebook a “safe space” for everybody.

According to a CNET report, Facebook parent Meta wants to use the new super robot to censor ‘harmful content’ posted by independent journalists and publishers:

Meta, formerly known as Facebook , said Wednesday it has created artificial intelligence technology that can adapt more quickly to new types of harmful content, including posts discouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. Generally, AI systems learn new tasks from examples, but the process of gathering and labeling a massive amount of data typically takes months. Using technology Meta calls Few-Shot Learner, the new AI system needs only a small amount of training data so it can adjust to combat new types of harmful content within weeks instead of months. The social network, for example, has rules against posting harmful COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, including false claims that the vaccine alters DNA. But users sometimes phrase their remarks as a question like “Vaccine or DNA changer?” or even use code words to try to evade detection. The new technology, Meta says, will help the company catch content it might miss. “If we react faster, then we’re able to launch interventions and content moderations in a more timely fashion,” Meta Product Manager Cornelia Carapcea said in an interview. “Ultimately, the goal here is to keep users safe.”

Informationliberation.com reports: As I highlighted last year, Facebook’s first “race-blind” hate speech detection AI system found that “roughly 90 percent of ‘hate speech’ subject to content takedowns were statements of contempt, inferiority and disgust directed at White people and men,” according to an internal April 2020 Facebook document.

They later tweaked their AI system to allow more anti-White hatred.

At the same time Zuckerberg was changing Facebook’s algorithms to allow more anti-White hatred, he issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported in Aug 2020.