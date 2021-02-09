Facebook To Remove ‘False’ Or ‘Misleading’ Vaccine Claims

Facebook announced on Monday that it would be removing posts with claims about vaccines that it decides are false or misleading.

The social media giant says it will place ‘particular focus’ on enforcement against Pages, groups and accounts that break the rules, noting that they may be removed from the platform outright.

In October Facebook prohibited people and companies from purchasing advertising that what they said included false or misleading information about vaccines in October. In December, they said that posts with claims that had been debunked by the World Health Organization or government agencies would also be removed.

Breitbart reports: Monday’s decision by the company to target unpaid posts and particularly Facebook pages and groups shows that the company is ramping up its fight against vaccine misinformation. Facebook stated that it has consulted with the World Health Organization and other leading health institutes and has determined a list of false or misleading claims around both Covid-19 and vaccines in general.

Kang-Xing Jin, head of health at Facebook, said in a company blog post: “Building trust and confidence in these vaccines is critical, so we’re launching the largest worldwide campaign to help public health organizations share accurate information about Covid-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated as vaccines become available to them.”

Facebook stated that the changes were in response to a recent ruling from the Facebook Oversight Board, an independent group that reviews decisions made by Facebook’s policy team. In one ruling, the board stated that Facebook needed to create a new standard for health-related misinformation as its current rules were “inappropriately vague.”

Facebook also stated that it would be giving $120 million in advertising credits to health ministries, non-governmental organizations, and United Nations agencies in order to spread reliable information about the coronavirus and vaccines.