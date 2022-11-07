Facebook Fires Thousands of ‘Woke’ Employees As Mass Censorship Campaign Backfires

Facebook (Meta) has announced large-scale layoffs this week of thousands of ‘woke’ employees amid a severe drop in revenue.
Meta currently has over 87,000 employees.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to the WSJ:
Latest Videos
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
Inc. META 2.11%increase; green up pointing triangle is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the largest round in a recent spate of tech job cuts after the industry’s rapid growth during the pandemic.
The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, according to the people. Meta META 2.11%increase; green up pointing triangle reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September. Company officials already told employees to cancel nonessential travel beginning this week, the people said.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: META-Facebook shares were down more than 24% a couple weeks ago on a weak Q4 forecast and earnings collapse.
Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune took a huge hit.
“Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune plunged by $11 billion after his Meta Platforms Inc. reported a second-straight quarter of disappointing earnings, bringing his total wealth loss to more than $100 billion in just 13 months.” Bloomberg News reported.
Facebook (META) stock is down more than 73% over the year and has lost $800 billion of its market cap, CNBC reported.
Facebook fell from a 52-week high of $353 per share to $92 per share on Wednesday.
Last summer Facebook’s market capital was nearly $1 trillion dollars and now it is closer to $245 billion.
Good riddance!
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Facebook Fires Thousands of ‘Woke’ Employees As Mass Censorship Campaign Backfires - November 7, 2022
- George Soros Orders IRS to Crackdown on Christian Churches - November 7, 2022
- American Scientists Warn Bill Gates’ Funding of Mutant COVID Strains Could Result in a New Deadly Pandemic - November 6, 2022