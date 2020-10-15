Facebook Director Admits They Are Deliberately ‘Reducing Distribution’ of Biden Story

A Facebook executive had admitted that the social media giant is deliberately censoring the bombshell New York Post story about Hunter and Joe Biden.
The New York Post reported Wednesday that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and a Burisma adviser that prove Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father and the adviser in Washington, D.C. in 2015.
As soon as the story began going viral, Facebook Comms director and Democrat operative Andy Stone declared that the tech giant will be deliberately reducing its distribution of the Biden report in order to stop the general public from being able to read it.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: So before the lefty fact-checkers get to work, Facebook will proactively block and censor the bombshell story to protect Joe Biden.
Andy Stone has worked for several Democrat organizations and now he’s actively censoring media outlets and limiting discussion on Hunter Biden’s emails to run cover for Joe Biden 20 days before the election.
Facebook is acting like a publisher (violation of section 230) and admitting it is protecting Joe Biden.
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted Facebook for censoring a bombshell story on a presidential candidate.
Hawley told Facebook comms director Andy Stone, “expect a formal inquiry from my office.”
PAGING AG BILL BARR!
