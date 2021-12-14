Facebook Confesses in Court: ‘Fact Checkers Are Full of Sh*t’

Executives at Facebook have been forced to admit that the fact-checking program – which is mostly aimed at silencing independent media – is a highly partisan scam.

The bombshell admission emerged during Facebook’s lawsuit with John Stossel, who is suing the Big Tech giant for defamation over its decision to add “fact check” labels to his content about climate change.

From page two of Facebook’s court statement:

Beyond this threshold Section 230 problem, the complaint also fails to state a claim for defamation. For one, Stossel fails to plead facts establishing that Meta acted with actual malice— which, as a public figure, he must. For another, Stossel’s claims focus on the fact-check articles written by Climate Feedback, not the labels affixed through the Facebook platform. The labels themselves are neither false nor defamatory; to the contrary, they constitute protected opinion. And even if Stossel could attribute Climate Feedback’s separate webpages to Meta, the challenged statements on those pages are likewise neither false nor defamatory. Any of these failures would doom Stossel’s complaint, but the combination makes any amendment futile.

Breitbart.com reports: Facebook, now calling itself “Meta,” asserts that Stossel needs to “attribute Climate Feedback’s separate webpages to Meta” because of the tech company’s outsourcing of censorship to third-party fact checkers, made up of liberal media organizations and nonprofits. Facebook uses this system to distance itself from responsibility from any fact-checks, by arguing that the decisions are made by third-parties rather than the company itself.

However, the company still acts on those decisions by affixing labels to posts that have been “fact checked,” and suppressing their reach on the platform.