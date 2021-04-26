Face Mask Requirement For 2-4 Yr Olds Takes Effect In Michigan

Michigan extended its face mask mandate to include toddlers, with the requirement officially going into effect Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced last week that it would expand its current mask mandate to include children ages 2-4 years old.

Children under the age of five were exempt previously

Breitbart reports: Per the current order, a face mask is required for everyone two years and older, and even those who are exempt — whether for medical reasons or age — are “strongly encouraged” to wear a face covering.

“The change means that kids from 2-4 are now subject to the masking requirement just like everyone else,” MDHHS Public Information Officer Bob Wheaton wrote in a statement.

“So if an 18 year old would be required to mask because they were in a gathering at a park, so would a 2-4 year old,” he explained.

As Breitbart News reported, the order came from MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel, who recently returned from an Alabama beach vacation:

The order came days after Hertel arrived back from a spring break vacation to Gulf Shores, Alabama and another top Whitmer aide, Tricia Foster, was found to have vacationed in Siesta Key, Florida. Critics questioned whether there were different rules for top officials. Whitmer responded, “What directors do on their personal time is their business, so long as they are safe.”

Notably, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) traveled to Florida a month ago for personal reasons despite urging Michiganders to forgo traveling to Florida over concerns of coronavirus variants.