Face Facts, Liberals, Trump’s Presidency Is A Success. Let Us Count The Ways

Early in her tenure as White House press spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, “Which is the more underreported story of @POTUS year one? Defeat of ISIS. Booming Trump economy.”

Sanders asked the question for a good reason. The good news of Trump’s presidency had been roundly ignored by the mainstream media. Three years on, nothing has changed.

Even former president Jimmy Carter has admitted, “I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about.”

Speaking with New York Times, Carter continued, “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

But is the White House press secretary right? Are Trump’s achievements underreported?

Ross Douthat, writing in The Times, called the ISIS defeat “a case where the media is not adequately reporting an important success because it does not fit into the narrative of Trumpian disaster in which our journalistic entities are all invested.”

There are a lot of important cases like that. Besides ISIS, what are Trump’s wins during his presidency?

Unemployment: More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in US history. Almost 4 million jobs created since election, including more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs.

Economic growth: Last quarter hit 4.1%. During the Obama administration, the growth rate remained stagnant between 1.5 and 2.1 percent.

Household income: Median household income has hit the highest level ever recorded in America.

Retail sales: Retail sales surged in May this year, up another 6 percent over last year.

Big Pharma: Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. Many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.

Food stamps: Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.

Trade: Trump worked out a trade deals with Vietnam, South Korea and imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their abusive trade practices. Reached an agreement with the lucrative EU market to increase US exports.

Exports: Coal exports increased by 60 percent in 2017 after ending Obama’s war on coal. U.S. oil production reached all-time high in April 2019.

Judicial appointments: Trump has confirmed more circuit court judges than any other president at this point in his administration. Trump also staffed the judiciary with constitutionalists such as Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and nominated Brett Kavanaugh.

Of course, the desperate left continues to try and credit Obama for the booming economy. And Obama, in typically arrogant style, even congratulated himself during Trump’s presidency for economic growth and job creation in a speech in Chicago, saying, “Thanks, Obama.”

Whether Obama deserves some credit is open to analysis. His policies forced businesses to get lean. Since 2017, President Trump has removed the regulatory weight and the American economy is growing again.

Trump’s combative style reminds me of a certain three-time national champion basketball coach from Indiana. But like that guy, Trump has more wins than losses.



Just don’t expect the mainstream media to stop working overtime to convince you otherwise.