FAA Officially Bans “Let’s Go Brandon” Masks from Domestic Flights

Biden’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared that passengers are now banned from wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” clothing on all flights in America.

The announcement comes after a man was captured on camera being kicked off an Allegiant Airlines flight for wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” mask.

According to the stewardess who kicked him off the flight, the mask “violated” FFA regulations.

“But I’m allowed to express anything I want on here,” the man told the stewardess.

“So I’m going to ask you to put on a different mask or get off the plane,” the official responded.

“So isn’t that a violation of my rights?” the man asked.

“This is an FAA regulation,” the official responded before kicking the man off the plane for refusing to comply.

WATCH:

This guy was reportedly kicked off a flight because he had “let’s go Brandon” written on his mask and refused to change masks. @Allegiant employee claims it’s an “FAA regulation” pic.twitter.com/4ipRbqggEB — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 16, 2022

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Big League Politics has reported on how airports nationwide have and continue to enforce senseless mask mandates even as national COVID-19 fears wane:

“In a continued exercise of what seems to be never-ending tyranny and arguably unconstitutional violations of human rights, the Joe Biden administration will continue to force Americans to wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses, airports, and train stations through mid-March at the very least, sources told Reuters.

Sources told Reuters that a formal announcement extending the compulsory measures through at least March 18th is expected on Thursday. The White House and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reportedly declined to comment. TSA previously had extended their forced masking order in August to run through January 18th.

The news comes as a surprise to almost nobody given the continued shifting of goalposts and seemingly never-ending Covid-19 related restrictions that have disrupted American lives throughout the pandemic.

Other recent news related to the constitutional rights of Americans as it pertains to pandemic restrictions include Biden’s forced inoculation mandate being blocked (at least temporarily) by a federal judge in all 50 states.“

The regime’s enforcers, such as this airport thug, are the modern equivalent of the Nazi Gestapo, Soviet NKVD or the German Stasi. They must be put to justice, swiftly and publicly, for America to be great again.