Radical Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Vow to Impeach Trump

Radical Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have vowed to impeach President Donald Trump and kick him out of the White House.

Inbox: @RepRashida and @IlhanMN are first members of Congress to sign on to @by_the_ppl pledge to impeach President Trump: https://t.co/2RYQMCAplM — Ben Siegel (@benyc) February 26, 2019

The two freshmen Democrats were in the news recently for making anti-Semitic tweets and using profane language at the president.

"We're gonna impeach the motherf*cker"

– Rep. Rashida Tlaib Traslation: Guilty or not, we hate Trump so we will impeach him in the House. Blatant Bias!!!

pic.twitter.com/psDt1TWhfz — Deep State Exposed® ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@DeepStateExpose) January 5, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here is the wording to the latest pledge to impeach cuz Trump has mean tweets.

Congress is tasked with defending the Constitution, representing the best interests of the American people, and checking or removing Presidents who undermine democracy.

We the people are calling on members of Congress to do their jobs.

Every day brings new allegations that Trump has broken the law or violated the Constitution. If we don’t check his power and remove him from office, this will become the new normal.

Congress can’t let Trump get away with taking bribes, manipulating our election, trampling on our rights, or intimidating and attacking opponents. In a real democracy, no one is above the law — including the President. This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s a public safety one.

