‘Extreme Heat & Humidity’ Blamed For The Sudden Deaths Of Thousands Of Cattle In Kansas

The deaths of around 3,000 cows has been blamed on the soaring heat and humidity that hit Kansas this week.

The deaths, which are both a financial and emotional loss for cattle farmers, have been centered in southwest Kansas where “several weather factors…led to heat stress for cattle,” a department spokesperson said.

Hitc reports: Several reports circulating on the internet claim that 3000 head of cattle have sadly lost their lives as a result of heat stress. However, greater damage has been suggested based on the data obtained from farmers and livestock experts.

The rising temperature in Kansas has raised concern and the final death count is yet to come in, according to DTN.

One heartbreaking video showing the carcasses of cows widely circulating on Twitter claims that 3000 head of cattle have died due to the heat in Kansas.

We are not embedding the video here due to its disturbing visuals, but Kansas State officials stated on Tuesday that the confirmed death toll of the cows is ‘at least 2000.’

But, other reports have claimed that an estimated 10,000 cows have sadly succumbed to heat and humidity.

Based on the data obtained by livestock experts, DTN has reported that the “current heat wave blazing through Kansas feedlots has killed an estimated 10,000 head of fat cattle,” as of Tuesday (June 14).

The temperature in the area was reported to be more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.

At the time of writing, the exact number of deceased cattle in Kansas has not been confirmed.